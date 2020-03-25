Malawi: World Vision Grooms Mchinji Community in Soap Making

Mchinji — In an effort to ensure that community access to financial services is promoted, through Malawi Household, Food Security and Resilience (MHFSR) programme, World Vision has trained community members on enterprise selection, one of which was soap making.

The program is targeting community members through village banks called Saving for Transformation Promoters (S4T) in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mavwere in Mchinji district.

Food Security Development Facilitator for World Vision in Mchinji, Patrick Namvai, said in an interview on Monday that they organized the training as one way of empowering the community members financially.

"The training is aimed at equipping participants with entrepreneurship knowledge on how to run a successful soap making enterprise and also marketing and branding the subsequent products," said Namvai.

Chairperson for Ndife Amodzi Promoters, Dyness Kamwendo, described the training as important saying it would help her and other village bank members in saving enough money for their families.

"The training will help us produce high quality soap that will match the quality of the soap products made by branded companies. Currently, we have received a huge demand for the soap, and we hope to make huge profits from the soap making business," she said.

The training targeted over 105 participants with 73 females and 32 males where apart from soap making they will also be making candles. The training participants are also expected to brand their products before channelling them to formal markets.