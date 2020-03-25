Botswana: Tsogwane Allays Fears

24 March 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — Vice President Mr Slumber Tsogwane has allayed fears that movement of goods and services between Botswana and South African will be disrupted, following the latter's announcement of a 21-day total lockdown commencing tomorrow.

Addressing the nation yesterday, Mr Tsogwane said following the announcement, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa assured President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi that movement of goods and services between the two countries would not be disrupted.

He also reiterated the hitherto announced interventions and measures to curb the spread COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Tsogwane said visiting neighbouring countries, including Lesotho and eSwatini, was restricted adding that Batswana and Botswana residents returning from those countries would be quarantined for 14 days with immediate effect.

He, however, said that there would be exceptions for the movement of goods and services.

Also prohibited is travel to and from high risk countries namely: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Chechnya, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States of America.

"To this end, non-citizens and non- residents coming from those countries are prohibited from entering Botswana at any point of entry," he said.

Mr Tsogwane said Botswana citizens and residents returning from the high risk countries would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine with immediate effect.

On other measures, he said, bars and liquor restaurants would be closed and only liquor wholesalers/depots/distributors and bottle stores would remain open until further notice.

Mr Tsogwane said government would continue closely monitoring the situation closely and institute additional measures to safeguard lives.

Noting that Botswana had not recorded any confirmed Coronavirus case, he urged members of the public to comply with all measures government has put in place.

