Rwanda: Rayon Sport, Airtel-Tigo Agree Rwf240 Million Sponsorship Deal

RAYON Sports Club has agreed in principle a five-year sponsorship deal with Airtel-Tigo worth Rwf240m.

The blues club chairman Satade Munyakazi confirmed on Monday that the agreement will be signed this week.

The 2018/2019 League champions will receive Rwf 4m every month and in turn the Rayon Sports players will wear jerseys that have Airtel-Tigo logos.

"We are happy because this sponsorship will help in addressing different financial constraints the club has faced especially recently with the suspension of the league of the Coronavirus pandemic," Munyakazi said, adding that the deal will immediately activated after signing.

Sources in the club have revealed that the club has not paid their playing staff since January. It is not the first time that Rayon Sports is embroiled in financial troubles.

Munyakazi declined to comment on whether there are salary arrears for their players and instead said that the partnership with Airtel-Tigo will only apply in the Peace Cup, league and other local competitions.

The club has also encouraged its massive fan base to send their usual contributions to the club through Airtel money.

Rayon Sports-SKOL stalemate

Meanwhile Rayon Sports officials and SKOL have failed to get a breakthrough as the former pushes for an improved sponsorship package of Rwf300 million.

The nine-time league champions in 2017 signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the Belgian Brewer worth Rwf 60 million a year but the club now wants that deal made better.

SKOL has declined to comment on the matter and the Blues are expected to get another sponsor if they fail to reach an agreement with SKOL.

The defending champions are in second place in the national football league with 51 points after 24 matches. APR top the table with a six-point lead.

The league and other sporting activities were suspended on March 15 as the government outlined measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.