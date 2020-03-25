Sudan: Health Services Lacking in Sudan's Red Sea State

Tokar — The residents of Tokar in Sudan's Red Sea state have complained about the lack of oxygen tubes in the hospital, ambulance vehicles, and the unsanitary environment.

On Monday, Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that people in Tokar are suffering because the oxygen tube equipment in the hospital is lacking, while both of the ambulances at the hospital are out of action.

"This has forced some patients with critical condition cases to rent expensive cars to go to the hospital in Port Sudan. Also, the accumulation of waste and the deterioration of the environment inside the hospital is very bad," he said.

He appealed to the state government and the Ministry of Health to expedite the solution for the health problem in Tokar Hospital.

