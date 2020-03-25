Sudan Peace Talks - 'Coronavirus Will Not Stop Us From Achieving a Lasting Peace'

Juba — The South Sudanese mediation at the ongoing Sudan peace talks in Juba affirmed the continuation of the peace talks between the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements despite the exceptional circumstances brought on by the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a press conference on Monday, the South Sudanese mediator Dhieu Mathok told reporters after a negotiation session that the determination and willingness to reach a comprehensive peace agreement by both negotiating parties characterised the atmosphere of the peace talks.

"Therefore, we will not allow the coronavirus to stop the peace efforts in Sudan", he said. Mathok reiterated that the intention of the mediation is to conclude a comprehensive peace agreement between the government and the SRF within the deadline.

In a press statement on Monday, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) the leadership of Malik Agar expressed its readiness to sign a peace agreement before the deadline as set on April 9.

The statement also included that the issue of the security arrangements will be phased since it is related to the implementation of the expected peace agreement. The statement emphasised the readiness of the SPLM-N in contributing to rebuilding a unified Sudanese national army with a new military doctrine that can reflect the diversity in Sudan, protect the interest of the country, and safeguard the constitution.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.