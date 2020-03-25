Nigeria: VP Osinbajo Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Photo: Premium Times
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
25 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for coronavirus, 24 hours after he went into self-isolation following fears he could have physically interacted with some persons who tested positive.

In a tweet by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters the Vice President results have returned negative.

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative," he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Mr Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Vice President had on Tuesday disclosed that Prof. Osinbajo has begun social distancing and self-isolation.

"VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distancing.

"Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols," he tweeted Tuesday evening.

As at Wednesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria had swelled to 46 following the announcement of two new cases in Osun and Lagos by NCDC.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.