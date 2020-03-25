South Africa: Coronavirus Crisis Is an Opportunity to Redefine Our Nationhood

24 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

South Africa has an opportunity to walk together and reshape our social compact so that it really responds to the lived reality of the people that call the country home.

South Africa was not necessarily prepared to receive Covid-19, but the response by President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration has been impressive, thoughtful, responsive and meaningful.

In these troubled times of a pandemic that threatens the very way in which we live, how we interact, how we celebrate, how we mourn and how we engage as a society is under threat.

We cannot simply continue as if this is business as usual. We must embrace the principles of social distancing, compassion and additional hygiene measures. Failure to do so will continue to not simply threaten the lives of our people, but also the functioning of our economic and health systems.

The responses across the world in places like Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America have unfortunately been behind the curve, and the consequences of that failure have resulted in the expanding footprint of Covid-19, and the climbing infection rate and death toll.

Since last week, the Ramaphosa administration has boldly undertaken the task of taking...

