Liberia: Senate Confirms Ebola 'Hero' to Ministry of Health Post

Monrovia — The Senate has confirmed Dr. (MD) G. Gorbee Logan as the new Assistant Minister for Curative Services at the Ministry of Health.

President George Manneh Weah appointed Dr. Logan, who is considered an Ebola hero, few weeks ago to the post pending confirmation from the Senate.

In the Senate's confirmation letter to the President dated Tuesday, March 24, the Senate Secretary, Mr. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr., wrote: "I have the honor to present my complements and by directive of the Liberian Senate (IN SESSION), apprise Your Excellency that the below named nominee forwarded to the Liberian Senate, 3rd Session, 54th Legislature for confirmation consideration in compliance with Article 54 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Dr. Logan was one of those Liberian medical doctors, who were on the frontline combating the deadly Ebola virus disease (EVD) in 2014.

The Assistant Health Minister is famous for using anti-HIV/AIDS medication to successfully treat patients suffering or diagnosed with the deadly Ebola Virus.

Dr. Logan, a former Medical Director of Sinoe and Bomi Counties, holds the Master's Degree in Disease Control and Prevention from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. He previously served as County Health Officer for Bong and Bomi Counties as well.

He is a Biologist, Medical Doctor and a Public Health specialist, who has worked for 16 years as lecturer in the Department of Biology at the University of Liberia. Dr. Logan also has nearly eight years of work experience in clinical practice of medicine and health system management and served in the following positions at the Ministry of Health: Medical Director (Greenville, Sinoe County), Medical Director & County Health Officer (Bomi County) and County Health Officer (Bong County).

As a licensed physician, Dr. Logan was also trained in managing surgical and obstetric emergencies. Dr. Logan has the ability to manage/work with a team and have capacities/technical skills to also do the following: operating computer Micro-soft Word and Excel, processing and analyzing data using STATA statistical software, writing research and project/program proposals; planning, supervision, monitoring and evaluation skills, among others.

In July 2015, he received from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf one of Liberia's highest honors of distinction: Order of the Star of Africa. He was regarded as a Distinguished Civil Servant. The Civil Service Agency had earlier in 2014, crowned him "Civil Servant of the Year 2014."