South Africa: COVID-19 - Community Healthcare Frontliners Left Out of Planning and Training, Says Nurses Union

24 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sumeya Gasa

As the South African Department of Health confirms over 500 positive cases of Covid-19, the country's ability to manage the virus becomes a growing concern. With limited resources and a dysfunctional public healthcare system, medical staff have their work cut out for them. Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union has expressed concern over the lack of training and protection made available to nurses and community healthcare workers.

On 22 March, before the announcement of a planned nationwide lockdown, Gauteng's Department of Health announced new measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The new restrictions focused mainly on public healthcare facilities in the region which has the highest number of infections. At the time of the announcement, Gauteng had 132 confirmed cases. With the number of infections expected to grow, community healthcare workers remain among the most vulnerable to excessive exposure.

Some of the restrictions announced by the Gauteng Department of Health include cancellation of all elective surgeries and health events. The Department has also restricted visitation allowing only two visitors per patient. And, in an effort to reduce interpersonal contact, patients are advised to use Peleboxes to collect their medication.

Despite the new restrictions, community healthcare workers say they remain highly...



Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

