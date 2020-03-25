Nigeria: Saraki's Wife Assembles Scientists to Reduce Virus Spread

25 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The wife of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Toyin, has assembled a team of scientists to work on how to reduce the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Saraki, who is also the Special Adviser to the Independent Advisory Group to the World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa, said her foundation decided to join hands with people working to address the challenge to encourage best practices in homes and healthcare facilities.

A statement by her spokesman, Shola Ayelabola, in a statement, said her Wellbeing Foundation Africa partnered with Wendy Graham, a professor of Obstetrics and Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, to reduce spread of germs among Africans.

The statement read in part: "In the fight against coronavirus, we must put this knowledge to good use and take action, keep hands and surfaces clean and safe."

