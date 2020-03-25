Rwanda: Calls Grow for Greater Solidarity Among Citizens to Ease Coronavirus Impact

Rwandans have been called on to show greater solidarity with each other and to throw their weight behind government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The country is under partial lockdown since Sunday and many are expected to lose their jobs as businesses suspend operations and lay off employees.

Restricted movement means that many casual labourers are already out of work so are thousands of taxi-moto riders and many others.

Saturday's announcement by the Prime Minister's Office has left million restricted to their homes as government scales up efforts to curb further spread of the virus, with 19 people having tested positive by Monday.

Speaking on the national broadcaster, RBA, on Sunday, Local Government minister Prof Anastase Shyaka, hinted on the need for Rwandans to pull together to help vulnerable compatriots deal with the consequences of COVID-19.

The call to support vulnerable families has gained momentum. Photo: Dan Nsengiyumva.

In light of the current restrictions, communal labour for disadvantaged citizens who usually earn a living through daily wages under the Government's VUP programme has also been suspended, cutting off an important source of income for many beneficiaries.

The lockdown is set to last for a minimum of two weeks.

"Together with local authorities we will assess the (impact of COVID-19) on families with a view to supporting those most in need," Shyaka said.

However, he said there was need for joint effort, urging community solidarity.

"It concerns each and every one of us," he said. "Let us work together to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We appeal to Rwandans to support each other during this difficult time and to share whatever they have."

Later on Sunday, Pichette Sayinzoga Kampeta, the chief executive, Rwanda Development Board (RDB), took to social media to make a personal appeal to fellow Rwandans with a guaranteed salary to extend support to those struggling.

"Share your March salary with the more vulnerable members of our community who also need to keep their families safe and well under lockdown. A small contribution to them this week will go a long way," she wrote on Twitter.

Share your March salary with the more vulnerable members of our community who also need to keep their families safe and well under lockdown. A small contribution to them this week will go a long way #BeKind #solidarity #COVIDー19 #ubupfura https://t.co/0D8TZmzqFc

- Kampeta Pitchette (@Ksayinzoga) March 22, 2020

John Kijuli, a Rwandan who lives in Canada, also rallied the Rwandan Diaspora to show solidarity with their compatriots back home particularly through supporting the most disadvantaged during this period.

Kijuli, a former president of Rwandan Diaspora community in Edmonton, said: "This would be so impactful and would comfort Rwandans."

He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get in touch with Rwandan Diaspora networks to make this a reality, adding that no Rwandan should lose hope as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A twitter user who identify themselves as DON challenged landlords to support tenants during this period. Using a handle, @donshutter, the user wrote: "I have decided to give free rent during the #COVID-19 crisis for my rent. I challenge other landlords who can afford to do the same!"

I've decided to give free rent during the #COVIDー19 crisis for my tenant. I challenge other landlords who can afford to do the same! #COVIDFreeRent #RWOT @RwandaFinance @RwandaLabour @RDBrwanda

- DON (@donshutter) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, there are also calls for people with skills that can shore up the health sector to volunteer in the current crisis.

Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima, the director-general of Rwamagana District Hospital, tweeted on Sunday, "Dear colleagues; I know that among you, there are doctors, nurses or allied who do not work at health centres or hospitals, in this period, we will deal with both critical care to regular patients and Covid-19 cases. You are welcome to volunteer at our hospitals. This is your time."

Dear colleagues; I know that among you, there are doctors, nurses or allied who do not work at health centers or hospitals, in this period, we will deal with both critical care to regular patients and #COVID19 cases. U are welcome to volunteer at our hospitals. This is your time.

- UTUMATWISHIMA (@jnabdallah) March 21, 2020

Volunteerism has been a key part in response to the novel coronavirus around the world, including in China where the respiratory disease was first reported in December 2019.