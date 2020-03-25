Rwanda: New App to Ease Distribution of Support to the Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus continues to cause havoc in the world with thousands of new infections being registered on a daily basis and the death toll escalating.

In Rwanda, there are 36 confirmed cases and the government imposed a lockdown since this past weekend, in a bid to contain the virus from further spreading.

The lockdown means all activities apart from essential services have been closed, and people have to remain in their homes.

Low-income earners especially those who rely on their day to day efforts to feed their families were heavily affected as a result.

However tough times call for tough measures and people are coming together to help one another to survive these difficult times.

This is what inspired this app called Ameza app.

#RwOT Meet "Ameza" ,a made in Rwanda app that will allow you to share any supply you have with the less fortunate. You simply add your details and a moto guy will pass by to deliver your donation (giving them work as well). Together we can survive this. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SEJNRILhCt

- Germain M. (@rwibutS0) March 23, 2020

Germain Rwibutso, a young man whose startup-Binary Earth- specializes in app development, came up with the idea to make "Ameza" application.

"We (him and his friends) were thinking of a way to help our vulnerable neighbours who survive on daily wages and were affected by this lockdown," he told the New Times.

According to Rwibutso, one of the challenges they encountered was how to mobilize the supplies from different well wishers with themselves unable to move around due to the lockdown.

"This is how the idea of an app that would facilitate those willing to donate can make their contribution," he said.

Ameza app is still in its early stages and we aim to roll out a beta version by Wednesday (March 25), and avail it to the public the following day."

The name "Ameza" was inspired by putting food on the table of the vulnerable- said the 26-year-old.

The young developer claims the app, which is currently available for android users only, works both ways; for those who would like to donate as well as those who want to claim the donation.

"For starters the app will have these two sections, a section where you can donate according to what you have, and a part where someone can request for anything needed," said Rwibutso.

He added that although the app will only be available by android users at first, it is allowed to request on behalf of someone with difficulty to access it.

According to Rwibutso the delivery will be carried out by motorcycles adding that for monetary donations, there will be a selection of the most vulnerable cells in Kigali and then they will liaise with local authorities to distribute the supplies.

The 26-year-old underscored that for monetary donations, for which a receipt and full report will be provided, mobile money- 0788314408- will be used "as implementing cash donations through the app takes time and will be available for later versions."

Show of solidarity

As people continue to distance themselves in the physical world, they are being connected like never before through social media, together in isolation.

Several users of social media had earlier on asked how best they could help the needy and this is what inspired Rwibutso's platform.

"Quick one, do we have a known food bank in Kigali where one can donate food and other typically basic provisions for vulnerable people?" tweeted Athan Tashobya, a presenter on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency.

Quick one, do we have a known food bank in Kigali where one can donate food and other typically basic provisions for vulnerable people? CC: @RwandaEmergency @RwandaLocalGov pic.twitter.com/VZ4ZKNX1IX

- Athan Tashobya (@AthanTashobya) March 23, 2020

Another idea to help the needy was mooted by Kampeta Pitchette Sayinzoga, the CEO of the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) who has embarked on a drive to urge stable income earners to share a portion with the needy.

"Share your March salary with the more vulnerable members of our community who also need to keep their families safe and well under lockdown. A small contribution to them this week will go a long way." her tweet read.

Share your March salary with the more vulnerable members of our community who also need to keep their families safe and well under lockdown. A small contribution to them this week will go a long way #BeKind #solidarity #COVIDー19 #ubupfura https://t.co/0D8TZmzqFc

- Kampeta Pitchette (@Ksayinzoga) March 22, 2020

Both tweets were welcomed by their respective followers who expressed their support in the comments.