Sudan: Defence Minister Dies in Juba

25 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

The Sudanese minister for Defence Lt Gen Jamal Al-Din Omar has died in Juba, according to South Sudan's Information minister Michael Makuei.

Mr Makuei on Wednesday confirmed the incident describing it as tragic but said the presidency will soon issue an official statement.

Gen Jamal is said to have been in the neighbouring South Sudan for more than a week purposely engaged in Sudanese Peace talks mediated by President Kiir, with some of the rebel groups Khartoum wants to bring to the fold of the transitional government under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

He was a member of the Sovereign Council that took power under a 39-month power-sharing deal between the military and civilian groups after the toppling of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The minister passed on at Pyramid Continental hotel, where he had been staying. It's however not yet clear what caused his death.

