South Africa: Nu Metro Cinemas Close With Immediate Effect

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Leandra Engelbrecht

Nu Metro cinemas have closed with immediate effect following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement to Channel24, the cinema chain said that Nu Metro management has decided to close all of its cinema complexes and accompanying operations in South Africa with immediate effect.

The company added that the stringent hygiene plan they had put in place last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic was implemented with full efficacy until the showing of the final movie in cinemas last night.

"We at Nu Metro consider the health of our customers and staff as top priority, and we would again like to encourage all South Africans to follow all health, hygiene and other legal regulations as communicated by the Department of Health.

"Our cinemas will remain closed until the end of the lockdown, or as otherwise directed by the South African government.

"Nu Metro's cinema operations in Mozambique and Zambia continue to trade with strict precautionary measures, in line with the current governmental directives in place there."

