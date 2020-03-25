Zimbabwe: Coronavirus Task Force Set Up

Cabinet Decision Matrix is an outline of issues discussed and decisions taken in Cabinet, read out to the media after each session. It reflects the discussions of the Executive in existing and emerging issues, as well as tracking progress on Government priorities through 100-day cycles. The Decision Matrix is not however, to be confused by minutes. The main objective of the Cabinet Decision Matrix, introduced by the Second Republic is to ensure transparency in governance by bringing the nation close to the issues that Executive is seized with, and solutions thereof.

EIGHTH CABINET MEETING DECISIONS MATRIX:

24TH MARCH, 2020

Zimbabwe's Response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Outbreak

The Minister of Health and Child Care updated Cabinet on the National Preparedness and Response progress regarding the Covid-19 outbreak in Zimbabwe.

Cabinet noted with deep sorrow the passing on of Zororo Makamba on Monday March 23 at Wilkins Hospital and expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Cabinet also expressed appreciation for the support being rendered by various partners, in particular, the Alibaba Foundation which, through the African Union, has made a donation of a consignment of commodities to help strengthen and intensify surveillance, laboratory testing and case management of Covid-19 in our country.

The consignment arrived at R.G. Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday March 24 and includes the following: 20 000 laboratory diagnostic test kits; 100 000 medical face masks and 1 000 protective suits and face shields.

In light of the gravity of the Covid-19 outbreak, His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has activated the Ad Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force in line with a decision made by Cabinet at its Seventh Meeting held on Tuesday, 17th March 2020.

The Task Force is constituted by members as listed below:

Minister of Health and Child Care --Chairman

Minister of Local Government and Public Works -- Deputy Chairman

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs -- Member

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade -- Member

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage -- Member

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development -- Member

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry -- Member

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services -- Member

Minister of Finance and Economic Development -- Member

Attorney-General

The following terms of reference will guide the Task Force's operations:

a) to monitor the situation and manage the response to the Covid-19 outbreak and identify any gaps for corrective action;

b) to raise the general awareness of the public on the pandemic;

c) to mobilise domestic and international financial resources to adequately respond to the outbreak;

d) to engage private sector associations that include captains of industry and business, religious leaders, local authorities traditional leaders, and Zimbabweans in the Diaspora for support in the implementation of identified initiatives;

e) to rally all stakeholders towards the successful fight of the pandemic. These include among others, the Zimbabwe Medical Association, its affiliates and all stakeholders in the medical and health fields; and

f) to regularly update His Excellency the President, Cabinet and the nation on the country's state of preparedness and response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As chairman of the Task Force, Honourable O. Moyo is required to make use of the Civil Protection Unit which has the requisite geographical spread and representation for maximum, effective, collective response and action as displayed in the management of the Cyclone Idai disaster.

The Task Force is already seized with the operationalisation of the National Covid-19 Response Strategy and will keep the nation updated on the same.