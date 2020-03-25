Zimbabwe: Karate Tourney Moved

LOCAL fighters who were scheduled to compete at the Second So-kyokushin World karate tournament in Shizuoka, Japan, will have to wait until next year following the postponement of the event.

Sporting activities around the world are being cancelled, or postponed, in light of the coronavirus pandemic .

And, the organisers of the karate event had to follow suit.

Zimbabwe's leading karateka, Samson Muripo, was expected to lead a team of about 10 fighters at the tournament slated for April 18 and 19 with over 40 countries competing.

Zimbabwe Karate So-Kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation technical director, Kumbirai Musinami, confirmed the postponement of the event to next year.

"The tournament has been postponed to next year. The dates for next year will be advised once the coronavirus pandemic has come under control.

"This is beyond anybody's control. Safety for the athletes was paramount hence the postponement," Musinami said.

The other fighters who have been preparing for the tournament are Naison Chituwa, Admire Chingozhoro, Brian Chikara, George Mutambu, Justice Mutyoramwendo, Patrick Mangwiro, Sly Karidzamimba, Grace Chirumanzu and Rumbidzai Takawira.

The team has been training at Raylton Sports Club but they have stopped their sessions to comply with preventative measures put in place by Government.

Musinami said there was need for everyone to come together in the fight against the pandemic.

"It gives us more time to prepare although we have stopped training for now in compliance with calls to safety against Covid-19.

"Once the situation has come under control, we surely will resume our preparations.

"The fight against Covid-19 is everyone's battle and we are doing our part. Unity of purpose is paramount in this fight.

"I would not say it affected fighters as this is a postponement and not a complete cancellation."

For Muripo, it was one of his main events this year.

"Kyokushin karate is our daily bread, whether in isolation, social distance or as a team, we continue sharpening our swords," said Muripo.

Local events have also been put on hold and athletes are turning to individual training to remain in shape with the hope that the situation gets better.