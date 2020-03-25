Zimbabwe: PSL Clubs Go Into Lockdown

Most of the domestic Premiership clubs have gone into total lockdown.

Nearly all the clubs have cancelled their group training sessions they had implemented last week.

Following President Mnangangwa's directive last week, that people should avoid large gatherings of more than 100 people, clubs were training in smaller groups.

But, after the country recorded its first death from coronavirus on Monday and the President came up with a raft of stricter measures, most of the clubs went into lockdown.

CAPS United led the way on Monday evening and yesterday Highlanders also announced they had cancelled all training sessions.

Dynamos team manager, Richard Chihoro, said they had also halted their training sessions.

"We have stopped training until further notice. We last trained on Monday. I am now busy with PSL registration which closes next week," he said.

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas, said they gave the players a two-week break which they will review.

"We are going to have a two-week break, starting this week, while we monitor the situation," said Antipas.

"We are setting up individual training programmes for the players. Players should be professional enough to follow the programmes and stay in shape.

"We are still deciding whether the players will stay put or go home because most of them are from Harare and other places and would want to be with their families."

Harare City chief executive, Tafadzwa Bhasera, said they have since gone on a break.

"We stopped on Friday after taking the message from the President. It is strict that they should stay home for now with an individual programme from the coach.

"The gym is a no-go area for now," she said.

Newly-promoted Cranborne Bullets coach, Nesbert Saruchera, also confirmed the army side were staying at home until the situation normalises.

"We have stopped training until the situation improves but they will do individual programmes at home, not with others or with friends.

"We have designed the programme and today (yesterday) we met to give them the programme and addressed them to stay at home and safe with their families," said Saruchera.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlanders' chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, in a statement also paid his condolences to the Makamba family following the death of their son Zororo.

"Further to advice from the club medical doctor, and the newly announced measures by the President of Zimbabwe regarding precautionary procedures to be followed by all the citizens in the wake of the COVID-19, Highlanders Football Club has shelved all group training activities with immediate effect until further notice.

"All players and staff have been advised to adhere to strict social distancing protocols.

"We encourage our players and the staff to exercise the highest level of self-discipline by avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary movements during this difficult time," said Mhlope.

CAPS United on Monday said they decided to halt operations.

"Amid crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic that has penetrated into the country, the management team of CAPS United has with immediate effect, decided to temporarily suspend all training programmes as we join the rest of the world in trying to avoid further spread of the virus," read the statement from the club.