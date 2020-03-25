Somalia: Govt Says Senior Al-Shabaab Operative Captured in Operation

24 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's elite forces captured a senior al-Shabaab militant in the Lower Shabelle region, the Information Ministry said Tuesday.

"The elite 1st Danab Advanced Infantry Battalion conducted an operation that resulted in the capture of a high-profile senior al-Shabaab member in the vicinity of Wanlaweyn. This operation was a massive win for the Federal Government of Somalia, the Federal Member States, and the Somali Security Force," according to a statement.

The militant was identified as Ibrahim Mohamed Roble who operated in the region.

U.S. African Command also confirmed the operation and said: "This successful operation, led by our Somali partners, demonstrates progress."

Wanlaweyn, is located 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of the capital of Mogadishu.

The Somali military on Sunday arrested Somali-based the al-Qaeda affiliated group intelligence chief in Lower Shabelle.

Meanwhile, on Monday, at least seven soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a military vehicle near the newly liberated town of Janaale, according to a local official who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.