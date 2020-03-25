Sudan: Joint Meeting in West Kordofan Stresses Necessity of Precautionary Measures to Combat Entry of Coronavirus

24 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Foula — A joint coordinative meeting of West Kordofan State government and the security and coordinative committees of the Forces of Freedom and Change in the state was held on Tuesday in Al-Foula, the capital of the state, chaired by the state's Wali (governor), Maj. Gen. Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla, and stressed the importance of adopting precautionary measures to prevent entry of coronavirus.

The meeting affirmed the importance of full coordination and focusing on the preventive and awareness measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic, besides instructing the citizens to abide by the central and state decisions.

The meeting underscored the importance of the closure of borders, search of the arriving vehicles, preventing mixing with foreigners and refugees, closure of hookah and mining places, suspending scientific workshops and conference, excluding those relating to health.

The meeting underscored importance of the decision to reduce the number of employees and workers at the government institutions by 50% excluding the directors of major departments, and to ban the visits for patients at hospitals.

The meeting further stressed importance on preventing gatherings, demonstrations and processions, the religious and social festivals and any dealing with the public at the services institutions.

The joint meeting has called on the Imams of mosques to shorten the period of prayers and sermons, besides the stoppage of travel buses and application of the curfew as of today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the rapporteur of the coordinative committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change in West Kordofan State, Haidar Mahmoud, called on the citizens to abide by the health directives.

He also called on the coordinative committees at the localities and committees of for Change and services to volunteer and cooperate with the health cadres and to inform about the coronavirus danger.

