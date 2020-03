Nyala — The Caretaker Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, General, Hashem Khalid Mahmud , on Tuesday, announced the imposition of curfew in Nyala and all the localities of the state starting today, March.42.

The Governor said following a meeting he held with the State Security Committee that the decision was taken in accordance with the decision of the Head of the Sovereign Council on imposition of the curfew to counter Cronavirus disease and to guarantee the safety of the community.