Sudan: Cabinet Satisfied Over Situation of Wheat and Petroleum Derivatives

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, reviewed in its meeting on Tuesday a report presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, on his ministry's efforts to assign financial resources for providing strategic commodities.

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the minister has signed contracts for purchase of sufficient quantities of gasoline and benzene to secure the country's need for petroleum materials until the end of next June, stating that the government looks forward to provide the needs for the period of next June.

He said that the report affirmed that the situation of wheat commodity is satisfactory as a contract was signed with Sega mills to provide 45,000 tons of wheat, adding that another contract was signed with the World Food Program to provide 200, 000 tons of wheat, adding that the local wheat production is expected to reach one million tons.

He indicated that the Cabinet meeting has discussed the agreement reached with the Gezira and Managil Farmers Alliance to increase the concentrated price of the wheat sack from 3,000 pounds to 3500 pounds, indicating that this step comes within the framework of the state's encouragement to producers.

Regarding electricity, Faisal has quoted the Minister of Finance as affirming provision of 950,000 dollars to provide spare-parts for Khartoum North Thermal Power Station so as to return to the operation in full capacity.

He indicated that the Cabinet also reviewed a report of the Ministers of Agriculture and Irrigation on the situation of the current winter season and the preparations for the harvest season, adding that this year's agricultural season has been more successful than expected

The Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman said that the Minister of Irrigation presented a report at the meeting on the preparations of his ministry for the coming agricultural season.