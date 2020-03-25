Sudan Receives Medical Assistant From Jack Ma

A Coronavirus donation for Sudan from Chinese businessman, Jack Ma, arrived, Yesterday, in Khartoum Airport via Ethiopian Airlines.

The donation received,, at Khartoum airport by the Health Minister, Dr. Akram Ali Altom, and the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan.

The told reporters that the donation is first aid package of medical assistance to a number of African countries to compact coronavirus, indicating that it includes, protective masks, and protective uniforms, .

He pointed out that they will contribute to the efforts being exerted to counter the virus in all states, in addition to, six crossing points determined by theTechnical Committee in the Health Ministry.

The Minister thanked Chinese businessman Jack Ma and Ethiopian PM, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who directed Ethiopian Airlines to transport the donation.

