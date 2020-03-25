Sudan Receives Medical Assistant From Jack Ma

24 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

A Coronavirus donation for Sudan from Chinese businessman, Jack Ma, arrived, Yesterday, in Khartoum Airport via Ethiopian Airlines.

The donation received,, at Khartoum airport by the Health Minister, Dr. Akram Ali Altom, and the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan.

The told reporters that the donation is first aid package of medical assistance to a number of African countries to compact coronavirus, indicating that it includes, protective masks, and protective uniforms, .

He pointed out that they will contribute to the efforts being exerted to counter the virus in all states, in addition to, six crossing points determined by theTechnical Committee in the Health Ministry.

The Minister thanked Chinese businessman Jack Ma and Ethiopian PM, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who directed Ethiopian Airlines to transport the donation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

