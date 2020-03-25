Sudan: UNDP Calls On Sudan to Adopt Expansionary Financial Policy to Counter Impact of Coronavirus

Khartoum — The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has advised the Government of Sudan to adopt an expansionary financial policy through increasing government spending and lowering Morabaha, which is the cost of lending money, to counter the recessionary impact of Coronavirus.

The UNDP called in an analysis on the economic situation in Sudan published recently for scaling up safety nets and the direct cash transfers to the poor and vulnerable to mitigate against rising poverty besides increasing self-sufficiency in various states of Sudan and improving water and sanitation facilities to enable people to heed the health instructions to ward off coronavirus pandemic.

The analysis recommended use of opportunity provided by lower livestock exports to promote expansion of the diary sector besides encouraging rural development by use of solar mini-grids and promotion of the labor-based public works in rural areas where Corona is likely to be less spread.

The analysis pointed out that the Sudanese economy will be negatively affected across sectors, mainly the export sector a matter that will negatively impact the country's balance of trade, which is already in deficit

It indicated that the cost of subsidies should go down with lower fuel prices, improving public finances and reducing the pain of subsidy removal, adding that the lower oil prices, on the other hand, can reduce transit fees for South Sudanese oil

The analysis indicated that the world countries allocated huge funds to fight coronavirus disease locally, which could curb the flow of international aid to Sudan, which will hinder the implementation of the 2020 budget

It expected that the public revenues, mainly tax revenues that was budget to get increase from about $2 billion in 2019 to about $3.5 billion in 2020 that may hinder the government social protection programs and create more pressures on the implementation of 2020 budget

The expected slowdown in the economy will result in an increase in the rate of unemployment noteably among youth and women engaged in informal business such as street and tea sellers, the analysis forecast.