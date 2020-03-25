Sudan: Ministry - New Corona Virus Case Detected

Khartoum — The Technical Committee for Combating Epidemics in the Federal Ministry of Health held its meeting today, Tuesday, in the Emergency hall headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry and Chairman of the Committee Dr. Sarah Abdel Azim and the presence of the concerned departments of the Federal Ministry of Health and partners ,

The information exchanged at the meeting showed that a new corona case was detected for a Sudanese in his thirties, coming from an Arab country on Saturday 21 March, bringing the total positive cases in the country to three, including one fatality.