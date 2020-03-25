Sudan: Governor of Khartoum State Issues Decisions to Support Curfew

24 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Mar. 24 (SUNA) - Khartoum State's Security Committee has decided applying the curfew fully to include all the movement and other activities and the dealing in seriousness with violators by applying deterrent penalties.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, said that the committee held a meeting on Tuesday in accordance with the decision to impose curfew, pointing out that the permits for the curfew will be issued in the cases of maximum necessity and upon the discretion of the concerned authority.

He pointed to the ban of gatherings during 06:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. in all locations, including restaurants and other places.

The Wali (governor) has referred to a decision for reducing the number of employees and workers in Khartoum State by 50%, excluding those who are assuming leading positions and the important administrations and institutions.

The committee also decided to intensify environmental health work and spraying, remove irregularities in the markets, prevent the illegal commercial activities, increase the awareness and guidance, stressing the need to deal seriously with the danger of this epidemic.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State has called on citizens to abide to the curfew

