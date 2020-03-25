Kenya: I Could Remain in Office Indefinitely - Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa says the coronavirus outbreak could keep him in power for an unknown period of time.

Mwendwa is battling his stay in office after a local sports tribunal recently cancelled the football body's elections for the second time in three months.

The tribunal also ruled that the Federation's top officials' four-year term of office had come to an end, even though Mwendwa is protected by football rules, which allow him to remain in power until another president is elected.

"Fifa is studying our situation and could make a decision in the next few days," said Mwendwa

Among the recommendations by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to Fifa is that a neutral group of administrators, commonly referred to as a Normalization Committee, be allowed to run football in the interim.

"Another possibility is Fifa could rule (that) I remain in office and fresh elections be ordered for a third successive time. That said, you know the coronavirus has brought a new problem and we honestly cannot do much. Even Fifa is in lockdown and most officials are working from home. So we can hold elections when the coronavirus thing has subsided or ended. But when will that be?" he posed.

Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya has emerged as Mwendwa's biggest critic and challenger.