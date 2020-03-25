Nigeria: Covid-19 - Speak Up On State of Presidential Villa, PDP Tells Buhari

24 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to douse what it called "widespread public anxieties" by immediately addressing the nation on the status of the Presidential villa, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is even as the party said its demand is predicated on "public apprehensions of health safety issues in the Villa following reports that President Buhari's Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, had tested positive to the deadly corona virus disease."

In a statement issued by party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP maintained that though President Buhari "was reported to have tested negative to the virus, it is yet imperative that he douses public tension by addressing a distressed nation on the status of the Villa, especially given that other officials, like Abba Kyari, had travelled to high-risk countries in the course of their duties."

The statement read in part: "The party notes that an address on the situation in the Presidential villa will further douse public concerns about the status of certain key officials, who have not been visible in the last few days.

"The party stressed that Nigerians, no matter how highly placed, should strictly adhere to directives by relevant agencies of government on health safety measures, particularly as they relate to isolation of persons returning from foreign trips.

"The PDP urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, and other relevant agencies to adopt stringent measures to isolate and monitor persons coming into the country as well as track and equally isolate those who had made contact with infected persons.

"In this regard, the NCDC should move into the Presidential villa and immediately track and isolate all those who had made contact with President Buhari's Chief of Staff, so as to check further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

"The party called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and observe all health safety directives, including social distances, self-isolation, personal hygiene and prompt report for medical assistance in the case of any symptoms.

"The PDP expressed optimism that with a concerted effort by all Nigerians, our nation will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic."

As at the time of filing this report, there were unconfirmed reports that Kyari had tested positive to the Coronavirus.

