Kenyan Roads Included in New Wrc 9 Video Game

25 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Njenga

The Safari Rally, New Zealand and Japan races are the new inclusions in WRC Nine, the latest version of the FIA World Rally Championship's hugely popular video game.

The game will be available on new-generation consoles from September 3 when it is launched.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said the new game would establish WRC at the cutting edge of gaming expertise.

"The introduction of new-generation gaming consoles is a wonderfully exciting step and we're delighted WRC 9 will be the first rally game to become available to gamers on such platforms," he said.

"WRC Nine now also features the tough gravel special stages at Kenya's iconic Safari Rally, beautiful flowing roads on New Zealand's North Island and challenging asphalt tests from Japan."

LEGENDARY STAGES

Gamers can select from more than 400km of roads from all 13 scheduled rounds of the 2020 season, incorporating all the WRC's legendary stages.

WRC Nine brings added realism for gamers and will thrust the WRC into the forefront of new technology. It is the first rally game to be announced for the new-generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation5 platforms.

WRC Promoter, which owns the commercial rights to the FIA World Rally Championship, has also confirmed WRC 10 and WRC 11 after extending its licensing agreement with game publisher Nacon and development studio KT Racing until 2022.

