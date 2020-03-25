Nigeria: Covid-19: 3 of Kyari's Staff Test Positive

24 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

There are palpable fears at the State House as three staff of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

A presidential source confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, all the aides at the Vice President's wing with the exception of his media aide did not turn up for work.

A source said the VP reported late to work on Monday afternoon unlike him.

Most of his aides had face masks and hand gloves on when they came to work on Monday.

Meanwhile, the villa is on a gradual lockdown as none essential staff have been asked to stay away.

