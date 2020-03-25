Sierra Leone: Agnes Mansaray Shares Message of Hope As the World Battles COVID-19

By Sahr Morris Jnr

As the outbreak of COVID-19 and the pause of all sporting activities in Europe, Asisa, America and the rest of the world, Sierra Leone sprinter has voiced her support in a message of hope.

Mansaray, who is based in America, has been in self-isolation since the postponement of sports.

The sprinter shared a message on social media, in reaction to the protocols adopted to curtail the spread and fight the Coronavirus.

In her message, Mansaray preached hope for the survival of all and beg the virus to end as they wants to go back to the track.

She said: "Dear Corona Virus, I want to let you know that you have spoiled our career for the entire season. Please we're begging you in thy name of God wherever you coming from, we want you to go back there. All the coaching staff and track runners miss the track. We're tired 😓 of staying home all day. Hope to see you disappear very soon in Jesus name."