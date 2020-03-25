Sierra Leone: Swimming Association Supports Postponement of Olympic and Paralympic Games

25 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Swimming, Diving and Waterpolo Association became the first sporting discipline in the country to react to the news of the postponement of both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the COVID-19.

A joint Statement from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, confirmed that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021.

Following the confirmation, the Swimming Association's Scribe said the decision was however good for mankind, due to the rate at which the said Virus is spreading across the world.

The IOC statement said the decision to defer the Games was due to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

The full statement reads: "The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, held a conference call this morning to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"President Bach and Prime Minister Abe expressed their shared concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is doing to people's lives and the significant impact it is having on global athletes' preparations for the Games."

"In a very friendly and constructive meeting, the two leaders praised the work of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and noted the great progress being made in Japan to fight against COVID-19. The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating. Yesterday, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is "accelerating". There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour."

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

"The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020."

