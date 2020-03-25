Africa: Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa, the 35°Nord agency is forging a partnership with the n-Covid-19 Africa website and launching its news channels Telegram & WhatsApp

press release

35°Nord, a communications consultancy agency dedicated to the African continent, contributes every day to providing its clients and the media with reliable and quality content on various news items.

Today, faced with the progressive appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic on the continent, 35°Nord is actively involved in updating the data on the Covid-19 Africa site, created and developed by Cédric Moro (major risks consultant), from Dakar, in order to establish a precise follow-up of the spread of the virus in Africa, its health and economic consequences. This platform, accessible to all, allows following in real-time the evolution of the pandemic on the continent, nation by nation. 35°Nord is convinced that access to reliable information will enable all countries to take appropriate and most effective measures in terms of raising awareness and prevention among the population.

Therefore, in the current health context and the difficulty of accessing quality information, the 35°Nord Agency integrates Telegram & WhatsApp into its online communication system.

We are entering a complex period, through reliable and quality information, we will get through it at best.

About 35°Nord

35°Nord is a consulting and strategic communication agency dedicated to the African continent. Founded by Romain GRANDJEAN and Philippe PERDRIX, 35°Nord is specialized in accompanying its clients towards opinion leaders, spheres of influence and circles of power in Europe and Africa. Its added value results from its mastery of communication and decision-making circuits on both continents, and its knowledge of national contexts in Africa. 35°Nord provides political, economic and institutional decision-makers with an increase in their editorial visibility and an optimization of their relays of influence. It works with national, pan-African and international media. The agency masters the entire value chain: strategic advice, advocacy, media plans, press conferences and trips, content production (tributes, press kits and press releases...), digital communication, financial communication, public affairs and lobbying.