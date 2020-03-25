Somalia Received Medial Supplies From Chinese Billionaire

Somalia has received a consignment of COVID-19 testing kits and other preventive products such as face masks on Tuesday.

The protective medical equipment was donated by Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to combat the coronavirus.

An Ethiopian Airline carrying the equipment arrived at the Aden Abdulle International Airport (AAIA) in Mogadishu.

It was received by Somali officials together with the Chinese ambassador in the country, Chin Jian.

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Saed Mohamed Abdullahi thanked the government of China and billionaire Jack Ma for the support saying a second consignment expected in the country in the forthcoming days.

On his part ambassador, Jian pledged Beijing continued support to the federal government of Somalia.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan months ago only one case was recorded in Somalia.

A Somali citizen who traveled from affected countries tested positive and is under medication in Mogadishu.