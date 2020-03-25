Somalia Received Medial Supplies From Chinese Billionaire

25 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia has received a consignment of COVID-19 testing kits and other preventive products such as face masks on Tuesday.

The protective medical equipment was donated by Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to combat the coronavirus.

An Ethiopian Airline carrying the equipment arrived at the Aden Abdulle International Airport (AAIA) in Mogadishu.

It was received by Somali officials together with the Chinese ambassador in the country, Chin Jian.

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Saed Mohamed Abdullahi thanked the government of China and billionaire Jack Ma for the support saying a second consignment expected in the country in the forthcoming days.

On his part ambassador, Jian pledged Beijing continued support to the federal government of Somalia.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan months ago only one case was recorded in Somalia.

A Somali citizen who traveled from affected countries tested positive and is under medication in Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.