Nigeria: Coronavirus - Governor Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation, Sends in Samples for Testing

25 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
Following his close contact with the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has sent his samples for testing.

Mr Osagie said, "The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

"The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr Kyari."

He said although the governor is not showing any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate, to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.

Outbreak

More cases of COVID-19 are still expected to be reported in the country.

The government has intensified contact tracing to track those who might have been in contact with the infected people, some of whom have already found and tested positive to the virus.

Among the people who have tested positive to the disease in Nigeria are government officials, administrators among others. These include Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently on self-isolation after meeting with some of the infected officials.

Many other top officials have also commenced self isolation.

