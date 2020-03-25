Zimbabwe: Zimpapers in Partial Lockdown

25 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's biggest media institution, Zimpapers, has asked some of its workers to work from home, while others have proceeded on leave as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Critical staff will continue operating from the main centres in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Kariba, as well as its bureaux spread across the country.

Zimpapers said it had also reviewed its stocks of newsprint, inks and plates, most of which are imported from countries where lockdowns have been effected.

The publication of H-Metro, Kwayedza, Suburban (Harare), uMthunywa and B-Metro (Bulawayo) has been suspended until further notice.

"However, due to the critical nature of the issue, the company has decided that The Herald, The Sunday Mail, Chronicle, Sunday News and The Manica Post, will carry reports and educational messages on the virus in local languages," said Zimpapers.

Its commercial printing division, Natprint, has scaled down operations, but will continue to print its core products.

About 53 percent of its employee have gone on leave while the remainder will either work from the factory or home.

Similar initiatives have been introduced across the four radio stations, which will have to share live programmes and pre-record sponsored shows to help decongest studios.

Zimpapers owns or operates Star FM and Capitalk in Harare, Nyaminyami in Kariba and Diamond FM in Mutare.

The entire team at BoldAds, Zimpapers advertising arm, will work from home while over 50 percent of the workforce at Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) has been asked to either work from home or take their leave days.

Zimpapers said it will continue to monitor the situation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.