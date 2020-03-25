Ghana: Stratcomm Africa CEO Made Fellow of IPR Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), Madam Esther Cobbah, has been made fellow of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana at the 8th National Public and Communications Excellence Awards (NPCEA).

She was among the eight professionals who the fellowship was conferred on for her contributions to the Public Relations (PR) industry.

Mad. Cobbah said that Stratcomm Africa since 25 years of its existence had evolved from a study desk to a multi-purpose award winning organisation through her hard work and dedication as a PR practitioner.

She expressed joy for the fellowship conferred on her and promised to work to meet the changing demands of the market.

Professor S.K. Adjepong, Board Chairman of Stratcomm Africa, who congratulated her for her achievements said, "We are definitely proud of your achievements and pleased with the recognition from IPR."

He expressed optimism that Ms Cobbah would continuously work to impact positively in the communications industry in the country and abroad.