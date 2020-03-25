Ghana: Accra Presby Shs Receives Technological Support

Citsys Limited, a Ghanaian owned Information Technology (IT) and solutions company on Thursday donated technological items worth about GH¢30,000 to the Presbyterian Senior High School in Accra.

The items included 10 special purpose desktop computers and accessories.

The donation formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility and their commitment to support the country's education sector to improve livelihoods.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citsys Limited, Mr Henry Nyarko education was paramount in nation building and underscored the need for stakeholders to support the country's education to make it conducive for children.

He said education was the biggest reward that anyone could give to a child, adding that it propels the society and the economy.

"Citsys Limited believes education is the biggest enabler for society and for the past 13 years been supporting education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels," Mr Nyarko added.

He noted that when conducive atmosphere was created for schools it would promote teaching and learning and boost the morale of students to compete effectively in their academic pursuit.

Mr Nyarko also thanked individuals who have helped his company over the years to become one of the best IT solutions hubs in the country and pledged to continue supporting communities and societies to enhance development of the country.

Receiving the items, headmaster of the school, Mr Vincent Esoah, commended the company for their gesture, saying the donation has come at the right time to enhance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) studies at the school.

He mentioned that the school offered elective ICT course, for which they had to rent computers to teach the students to prepare them for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

"It takes a true member of the community to know the needs of the people and institutions around them, which is what Citsys has proven to be," Mr Esoah stated.