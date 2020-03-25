Ghana: Court in Nkawkaw Convicts Recalcitrant Pastor

The leader and pastor of the Kingdom of God Church in Amanfrom, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, has been convicted by the Nkawkaw District Court for holding church service in contravention of the President's directive on large gatherings.

The court, presided over by Mr Albert Kwasi Owusu, convicted the accused, Pastor John Jeremiah Addo to a fine of GH¢1,200 or in default he would serve 18 months in prison in hard labour.

The convict was charged with two counts of unlawful assembly and offensive conduct of which he pleaded guilty.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ankrah told the court that on Sunday, March 22 this year, the police received information from a sub chief of Nkawkaw Amanfrom, Nana Mireku Asumeg and one Kwaku Obeng that the accused was holding a church service with about 50 people, contrary to the President's directives that churches should suspend service for four weeks.

The prosecution said that a day patrol team proceeded to the said church in Amanfrom and found the pastor leading the service.

Chief Inspector Ankrah said Pastor Addo was then arrested and brought to the police station.

According to the prosecution, upon interrogation, the convict told the police he was performing the service because he did not understand why the authorities would prevent pastors from organising church services, but allow market women to sell.

He said he was then charged with the offences and put before the court.