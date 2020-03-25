Ghana: EP Church Holds Annual Sunday Sch Children's Service

The annual Sunday School Children's Service of the Nungua Amenuveve congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church has been held in Accra with the call on Christians to have faith in God towards the solving of their problems in God.

According to Ms Patricia Dzakumah, such reliance was the only way to help address all their spiritual and material challenges.

God, she stated "knows the source of everything in the world hence the need for Christians to have faith and believe in him".

She charged children to obey their parents including the elderly as Jesus asked them to do, and accord them the necessary respect.

Ms Dzakumah appealed to parents to also take good care of their children, and train them to be responsible persons in future.

She urged parents to train their children in the fear of the Lord so that, they would in turn emulate them for the betterment of the church and the nation at large.

She thanked parents and their Sunday school teachers for inculcating Biblical teachings and the knowledge of God in the children and urged them to help divert their wards from the pleasures of the world.

The District Pastor of the Nungua Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Rev. Selorame Wisdom Alorvi who, was full of admiration for the performance of the children, and commended the parents and the Sunday School teachers for impacting such wonderful knowledge the children and urged them to continuing been role models of the children.

He advised the children to respect their parents and to also take their studies seriously adding that, they are the future presidents, ministers, doctors, nurses, engineers country.

Rev. Alorvi entreated parents not to rest on their oars but to strive hard to bring their children up in the fear of the Lord.

He disclosed that children are gifts from God and therefore, they should take proper care of them, be their friends and, avoid provoking them.

Rev. Alorvi urged the church not to be scared of the COVID-19, but rather take precautionary measures from authorities to avoid contracting the virus.

Hand sanitisers, he assured would be provided at all the entries to the church to protect themselves.