Ghana: Police Officers in Accra Sensitised On Coronavirus

Police personnel of the Accra Regional Police Command have been sensitised on coronavirus (COVID-19) at a programme in Accra yesterday.

The programme was aimed at educating the personnel to prevent infection of the disease.

An Emergency Medicine Specialist at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Ahiable, in his presentation on the COVID-19, mentioned some of the symptoms as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

He said when one has symptoms, he should immediately contact emergency numbers provided by the Ghana Health Service to be attended to.

A Coordinator at the Infection Protection Control Unit at the Accra Regional Hospital, Ms Mavis Aggrey, urged the personnel to always use soap and running water to wash their hands.

She said suspects who are suspected to have symptoms of the COVID-19 should be quarantined immediately before informing the district disease control office.

Ms Aggrey said the disease was not airborne, and urged the personnel to observe personal hygiene.

Dr Ahiable said to prevent infection one must wash hands with soap under running water, and avoid close contact with people, among others.

The Officer in charge of Operations at the Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori in his remarks stressed the need for the personnel to be educated by health experts to prevent infection.

"As frontiers in law enforcement, there is the need to educate the officers to prevent infection," he added.

Officers of the law, also need to protect themselves and the communities they live in, ACP Ofori said.

"The police administration has put in place measures for personnel to prevent infection, whilst they discharge their duties," he added.

He assured of the Command's continuous effort to support the health experts to help prevent infection of the disease.