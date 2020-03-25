Ghana: MP Donates Books to Pupils, Schools

25 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa yesterday launched a free house-to-house book delivery initiative to distribute thousands of books directly to the homes of school pupils in the constituency.

The initiative is to enable the beneficiaries to improve learning at home in the wake of closure of schools due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Ghana on March 12, 2020.

Mr Ablakwa hopes the initiative would enable the school children to be at par with their counterparts in the cities who have technological options at their disposal.

This is not the first time the lawmaker has extended a hand of help to school children in the North Tongu Constituency as he had done so a number of times.

As a firm believer in good quality education, Mr Ablakwa's benevolence goes beyond support for infrastructural projects, improving access to health facilities and potable drinking water to providing support and mentoring students in the pursuit of academic excellence.

The legislator who was a former Deputy Minister of Education in charge of tertiary institutions under the erstwhile President Mahama administration urged the pupils to study hard to become responsible citizens for their community and the nation.

He advised them to observe personal hygiene, hand washing with soap and water to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The North Tongu MP asked parents to call 024 650 7817 if books have not been delivered to their homes by 1pm on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

