Ghana: Police Gun Down Suspected Robber in Shoot-Out At Mamponteng

25 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — A suspected robber has been killed in a shoot-out with the police at Aboaso, near Mamponteng, in the Kwabere East District of Ashanti.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was said to be in the company of two other suspects, who were on board a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number GM 4893 -13.

A police source indicated a patrol team signalled the driver to stop but instead the occupants opened fire at them (police).

The Police returned fire, the source said, and a bullet hit the driver who eventually lost control, and rammed the vehicle into a stationary KIA Pregio minibus parked near a mechanic shop.

The driver (deceased) was confirmed dead by investigators who arrived at the scene. His two other accomplices managed to bolt.

The police later retrieved 16 live goats and a sheep found in the boot and at the back seat of the car.

"Some of the animals had their mouths fastened with black cellotape, indicating that they might have been stolen," police indicated.

Also found were two live AAA cartridges, two cutlasses, a plier, one screw driver, a lighter, quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, a mobile phone and five bundles of black cellotape.

The items together with the car have been impounded by the police as exhibits in the case, whilst a search has been mounted for the two escapees.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Faith Healing Hospital at Ankaase for preservation, identification and autopsy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

