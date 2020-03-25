Sudan: Minister of Defense Passed Away

25 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Minister of Defenasae Lt. Gen. Jamal Omar died here Wednesday morning of heart attack according to preliminary information obtained by SUNA.

