Sudan: SRF Mourns Defence Minister

25 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Chairman of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), Dr. Al-Hadi Idris Yahya, has mourned, today ,for the Sudanese Nation, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, his deputy Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Hemidti, and members of the Soverign Council, the Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Jamal Eddin Omer who passed away tody morning in Juba.

He also has extended condolences to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, members of his government, the People's Armed Forces , the family of the deceased, asking God for his mercy, forgiveness and good acceptance.

