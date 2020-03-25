Sudan: Justice Ministry Wards Off Coronavirus At Its Headquarters

25 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Justice Ministry Siham Osman has announced lockdown of the Ministry's tower today -Wednesday - for making disinfection and taking precautionary and health measures against the COVID-19.

She said in a statement to SUNA that the measures of disinfection would be taken in collaboration with the Health Ministry and then workers would be allowed to carry out their works, pointing out that the Ministry has already reduced the staff to avert mass gatherings and congestion.

The Undersecretary of the Justice Ministry unveiled that the precautionary measures were part of the Ministry's priority and that husband of one of the Ministry employees was suspected of coronavirus disease so that measures of precaution and disinfection were expedited.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.