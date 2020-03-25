Sudan: Justice Ministry Wards Off Coronavirus At Its Headquarters

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Justice Ministry Siham Osman has announced lockdown of the Ministry's tower today -Wednesday - for making disinfection and taking precautionary and health measures against the COVID-19.

She said in a statement to SUNA that the measures of disinfection would be taken in collaboration with the Health Ministry and then workers would be allowed to carry out their works, pointing out that the Ministry has already reduced the staff to avert mass gatherings and congestion.

The Undersecretary of the Justice Ministry unveiled that the precautionary measures were part of the Ministry's priority and that husband of one of the Ministry employees was suspected of coronavirus disease so that measures of precaution and disinfection were expedited.