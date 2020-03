Juba — Chairman of the Revolutionary Front Dr Al- Hadi Idris eulogized Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Jamal Omar who passed away in Juba, capital of South Sudan early Wednesday.

Dr Idris extended condolences to the Sudanese nation, President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, his First Deputy Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Primer Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk and members of his government , the Armed forces and family of the deceased on death of the Minister of Defense.