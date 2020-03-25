Sudan: Council of Ministers Eulogizes Minister of Defense

Khartoum — The Transitional Council of Ministers eulogized in a statement the Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Jamal Omar who died in Juba, South Sudan State, and early Wednesday while he was seeking peace for Sudan. As government negotiator, the statement said, Lt. Gen. Omar had contributed to laying grounds for security arrangements for durable and comprehensive peace in Sudan.
