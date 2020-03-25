Ethiopia: Somalia Remains Neutral Over Egypt-Ethiopia Dam Dispute

The federal government of Somalia has stated that it will remain neutral in the dam dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt following alleged reports of signing the Arab League resolution supporting Egypt. In an exclusive interview, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Isse Awad discussed the tension between the countries saying Somalia will never allow others to dictate its position. "Our position on the conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia on the Nile River is neutral, and if needed, Somalia's role is mediation and the possibility of ending the dispute," said Ahmed Issa Awad.

On the other hand, the minister protested reports that Somalia had signed the Arab League resolution supporting Egypt, but later withdrew, under pressure from Ethiopia, denouncing all these reports. The statement comes as the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry announced that the governments of Djibouti and Somalia have communicated to them messages of regret over the Arab League's decision to support Egypt.

The Grand Renaissance Dam, being built on the Nile river by Ethiopia, has become a matter of great concern in the North African region as tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt mount, with Sudan caught in between. Since November, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have been negotiating on ways of filling the dam while retaining flow to the downstream rivers. The negotiations mediated by the US and the World Bank (which funded the project), however, appeared to hit bumps last month after Ethiopia rejected the deal fronted by the US. Addis Ababa rejected the proposal and accused the US of rushing the deal. Ethiopia's negotiators had skipped the meeting in Washington, calling for more time... ...