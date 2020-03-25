Ethiopia: Somalia Remains Neutral Over Egypt-Ethiopia Dam Dispute

25 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The federal government of Somalia has stated that it will remain neutral in the dam dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt following alleged reports of signing the Arab League resolution supporting Egypt. In an exclusive interview, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Isse Awad discussed the tension between the countries saying Somalia will never allow others to dictate its position. "Our position on the conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia on the Nile River is neutral, and if needed, Somalia's role is mediation and the possibility of ending the dispute," said Ahmed Issa Awad.

On the other hand, the minister protested reports that Somalia had signed the Arab League resolution supporting Egypt, but later withdrew, under pressure from Ethiopia, denouncing all these reports. The statement comes as the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry announced that the governments of Djibouti and Somalia have communicated to them messages of regret over the Arab League's decision to support Egypt.

The Grand Renaissance Dam, being built on the Nile river by Ethiopia, has become a matter of great concern in the North African region as tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt mount, with Sudan caught in between. Since November, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have been negotiating on ways of filling the dam while retaining flow to the downstream rivers. The negotiations mediated by the US and the World Bank (which funded the project), however, appeared to hit bumps last month after Ethiopia rejected the deal fronted by the US. Addis Ababa rejected the proposal and accused the US of rushing the deal. Ethiopia's negotiators had skipped the meeting in Washington, calling for more time... ...

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.