Tanzania: Heslb Collects 17.9bn/ - in February

DURING the month of February alone, the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) collected about 17.9bn/-from loans' beneficiaries.

This was revealed by HESLB Head of Communications, Omega Ngole, in an interview with the 'Daily News,' adding that loans recovery was increasing, because many employers continue complying with the law that tasks them to submit their employees' deductions to the board.

According to him, during four years reign of President John Magufuli, loans' collection from the beneficiaries had increased, simply because many employees are complying with the law.

He said in the fifth phase government administration, the board has been collecting an average of 2bn/-that was below 5per cent of the HESLB budget.

However, Mr Ngole noted that last year alone, they collected 183bn/-, an equivalent to 40 percent of the HESLB budget.

Immediately after graduating from a university, the HESLB Act provides a loaned member with 24 months to prepare to before starting to pay back.

The HESLB spokesperson said that as of today, there are 22,000 loans' beneficiaries, who are paying back through their employers, while those who are self-employed are paying on special arrangements.