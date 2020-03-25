Tanzania: Govt Offers Over 600 New Jobs to Doctors

IN an effort to improve healthcare provision across the country, the government is set to employ 610 new doctors.

The President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) announced hundreds of employment opportunities to qualified doctors.

The government invited physicians and dentists who have graduated from various state-accredited Higher Education Institutions to submit applications for employment from Tuesday.

The new doctors will fill various vacancies in Council Hospitals and Health Centers, read part of the announcement posted yesterday on the ministry's website.

The vacant positions listed include grade II doctors and dentists. Applicants must have a Bachelor or Doctor in Medicine or Dentistry from governmentrecognized Universities.

They must have completed internships for at least one year and have been enrolled in the Medical Council of Tanganyika, explained the announcement.

It further cautioned that all applicants should be ready to work in any of the Councils that they will be assigned to.

On February 20, this year, President John Magufuli promised fresh employment opportunities to 1,000 medical doctors in the country while pledging to work on challenges facing the health professionals to increase efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Dr Magufuli said the employment of the doctors will help to curb shortage of the professionals in newly constructed health facilities, in addition to gaining experience.

The Head of State was addressing the medical doctors in Dar es Salaam, at a meeting organised by the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) as part of activities ahead of the 2nd Tanzania Doctors' Day that was scheduled for March 4 this year.

"There are about 2,700 medical doctors who are yet to be employed...to start with, the government will employ 1,000 health experts and it will continue to employ more of them depending on the government's financial capacity," Dr Magufuli said, adding: "We need medical doctors up to the village level; The government has built 352 health centers and 77 district hospitals, all of which have to be staffed by doctors."

He said that the medics should be employed so that they can get experience, especially in using advanced medical equipment.